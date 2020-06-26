Hairdresser shares advice for your first post-lockdown appointment

Salons around Ireland are re-opening next Monday and while it’s an exciting time for many, clients should also be aware that salons will be adhering to new rules and safety regulations for the foreseeable future.

Great Lengths, the world leader in premium hair extensions, reached out to their expert educators to find out what protocols will be in place for clients getting back into the salon chair over the coming weeks.

Great Lengths Ireland educator and salon owner of Streetlife Hair, Edwina Hayes, says, “One of the most important things is to give your stylist is a good recent history of your hair and desired look beforehand. This cuts down consultation time and ultimately time in the salon chair. Have you done a box dye to cover greys? Have you chopped off the ends yourself? Make sure to tell your stylist!”

On getting colour done, Great Lengths educator, Aileen Barnby from Barnby & Brennan said, “I’ve asked clients to arrive with their hair freshly washed from the night before or morning of just so we can see the exact colour. It’s harder to see colour if the hair is on day 3 and full of dry shampoo!”

Salon tips & guidelines from June 29;

Wear a mask. It’s very simple and safe. It protects your stylist and it protects you.

Be responsible. If you feel sick or you have a cough, don’t attend your appointment.

Be patient. Stylist’s will be getting used to the new regulations and safety measures in place so things may take longer than usual. Extra cleaning and specialised rotas will be in place. Many stylists are also extending working days and hours to accommodate their clients so be mindful of that.

Leave coats and bags at home or in the car when you can. The coat/cloakroom areas in salons have been removed to avoid minimal contact.

Bring your own tea, coffee or water as most salons are advised not to offer refreshments. Alternatively check with your salon if they are still offering refreshments if you bring your own travel mug.

Bring a good book, your own magazine or download an audiobook or podcast. Magazines won’t be available in salons any longer.

Don’t be late. Or early. Salons are under massive pressure to get through a backlog of clients so keep to your timeslot. You may have to wait outside if you’re early as there may be a limit on numbers allowed in the salon.

Be prepared to use card payments – avoiding cash payments is best for the time being.

Enjoy yourself! It’s been 3 months since you sat in the salon chair!

If you're getting Great Lengths extensions removed or applied then check out these tips:

-Ask your GL stylist about how to prepare your hair at home using the new “Client Prep Kits” prior to the appointment to save time at the backwash. The kit contains a mini 50ml Clean Remover Shampoo, dressing out brush and instructions on how to use.

-Make sure to contact your salon well ahead of your hair extension appointment, this gives the salon enough time to order and check that your colours are in stock.

Feature: @greatlengths_ireland.