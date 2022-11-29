Hailey Bieber reveals she has an ovarian cyst ‘the size of an apple’

Hailey Bieber has had to shut down rumours that she is pregnant that have been circulating on social media recently.

The model took to her Instagram Stories to tell her 49.3M followers the real reason she has a ‘bump’.

Hailey shared a snap of herself in the mirror, holding up her top to show the ‘bump’ on her stomach and revealed that she has a cyst on her ovary that is the size of an apple.

The 26-year-old explained, “I have a cyst on my ovary the size of an apple. I don’t have endometriosis or PCOS but I have gotten an ovarian cyst a few times and it’s never fun. Not a baby”.

“It’s painful and achy and makes me feel nauseous and bloated and crampy and emotional. Anyways… I’m sure a lot of you can overly relate and understand”. She closed off by adding, “We got this”.

Fans of the Rhode Skincare CEO shared well wishes for Hailey on social media with one saying, “My poor baby, I hope she recovers soon”.

“Stay strong girl…I also had a cyst like apple size in my womb and removed last month…I’m back to work and do normal activities now.. love you”, penned another fan.

A third added, “Wishing you good health I'm sure you'll be alright”.

This is not the first time Hailey has had a health scare as earlier this year she suffered a ‘mini-stroke’.

She explained her fingers went numb and, “I couldn't speak, the right side of my face started drooping, I couldn’t get a sentence out”.

The model told fans that there was no definite reason for her mini-stroke, but was most likely due to the birth control pills she was taking, having COVID, and long-haul flights, which can cause blood clots.

Doctors also found that she had a hole in her heart which she had to undergo surgery to close.