Hailey Bieber pens tribute for Justin amid Selena Gomez drama

Hailey Bieber is celebrating her husband turning 29 years old.

The model took to Instagram to mark the occasion by sharing cute photos of the pair as well as a baby snap of Justin to her 49.8M followers.

The birthday tribute comes amid ongoing social media drama between Hailey and Justin’s ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez.

Hailey captioned the post, “29 never looked so good. Happy Birthday to you best friend! Words couldn’t possibly sum up all that you embody”.

“So here’s to more joy, more travel, yummy food, adventures, more peace, fun, and most of all more love”, she added.

Fans commented on the post to wish the Baby singer a happy birthday. One wrote, “The perfect couple, happy birthday Justin”.

Many followers also weighed in on the social media drama between Hailey and Selena, which started in January and has still been happening as of earlier this week.

Hailey and her bestie Kylie Jenner have been accused of bullying former Wizards of Waverly Place star Selena over TikTok and Instagram.

One example of this bullying, which fans have dubbed ‘mean girl’ attitude, is when Gomez shared a video of her over-laminated eyebrows and shortly after, Kylie posted a clip of her eyebrows writing, “This was an accident?????”, followed by a close-up shot of her and Hailey’s brows.

Also, Hailey recently shared a video of her skincare line on her Instagram Stories, set to the song Calm Down by Rema which features Selena Gomez, but Bieber played the version of the song where Gomez is removed.

Justin and Hailey legally tied the knot at a courthouse in New York in September 2018.

The lovebirds went on to celebrate the occasion with a lavish wedding ceremony in September 2019 in South Carolina surrounded by friends and family.