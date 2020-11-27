Gwyneth Paltrow shares rare family photo with her lookalike kids

Mum-of-two, Gwyneth Paltrow celebrated Thanksgiving this year by visiting her late father's resting place with her two lookalike children, and sharing a moving message about the passage of time, and experiencing life's highs and lows.

"On this November 26th, I was able to visit my fathers resting place (on his birthday) with these two loves of my life," the 48-year-old actress wrote, alongside a rare family photo with her 16-year-old daughter Apple and her 14-year-old son Moses, whom she shares with ex-husband, Coldplay's Christ Martin.

"Happy thanksgiving. Life has incredible highs and lows. Perhaps feeling it all at the same time is the art," she added, followed by a red heart emoji.

Gwyneth's father, Bruce Paltrow was an American television and film director and producer. He sadly passed away on October 3, 2002, at 58-years-of-age. He was vacationing in Rome, Italy at the time of his death, on a celebratory trip to mark his daughter, Gwyneth's thirtieth birthday.

From the family snap, it's clear to see that Paltrow's kids share an uncanny resemblance to their mother, sharing the same golden blonde locks and striking facial features.

Appreciating Gwyneth's message and sentiment, many of her firends and followers rushed to the comment section to share their own words of support. "Sending love… x," wrote Dianna Argon, Paltrow's former Glee co-star.

"So true," Reese Witherspoon commented.

Meanwhile, Gwyneth's former Iron Man co-star Robert Downey Jr. simply commented with a festive autumnal red leaf emoji, to mark the season.