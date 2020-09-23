Gwyneth Paltrow’s co-parenting struggles with ex Chris Martin

Oscar-winner, Gwyneth Paltrow has opened up about her co-parenting struggles, with ex-husband, Chris Martin, saying that, “Some days it's not as good as it looks.”

Paltrow and the Coldplay frontman were married for 12 years, before getting divorced in 2012. They share two teenagers together, 14-year-old Moses and 16-year-old Apple. The 47-year-old actress appeared on Tuesday’s The Drew Barrymore Show, where she talked about the ups and downs of family life, post-divorce.

“It's like you're ending a marriage but you're still in a family. That's how it will be forever,” she commented. “Some days it's not as good as it looks. We also have good days and bad days, but I think it's driving towards the same purpose of unity and love and what's best for [our kids],” the mum-of-two went on to explain.

“We all are trying our best. I really wanted my kids to not be traumatized, if it were possible. Chris and I committed to putting them first and that's harder than it looks because some days you really don't want to be with the person that you are getting divorced from,” Paltrow admitted.

She then went on to describe the sort of sacrifices you make as a co-parenting team that are no longer a couple, simply stating, “But if you're committed to having family dinner, then you do it. And you take a deep breath and you look the person in the eye and you remember your pact and you smile and you hug … and recommit to this new relationship that you are trying to foster,”

However, the Iron Man star went on to reveal that her relationship with Chris Martin is better now than when they were actually married. “We have this idea that just because we break up we can't love the things about the person anymore that we loved and that's not true,” she stated before adding, “my divorce and my relationship with Chris now is better than our marriage was, so I think that it can be done.”