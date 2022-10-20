Gwyneth Paltrow says she ‘burst into tears’ when daughter Apple went to college

Gwyneth Paltrow has opened up about ‘cherishing’ the different stages of her children’s lives, and reveals how emotional she was when her daughter Apple headed off to college.

When speaking to People, the Iron Man actress shared that her daughter has started her college education, but it was difficult for Gwyneth to get used to at the beginning.

“My daughter went to college in the fall. It was horrible. It was truly horrifying. I was sick to my stomach, bursting into tears”.

Paltrow added that she is “getting more and more used to” Apple being away from home for her studies, especially after seeing how “happy she is and settled”, after a recent visit.

“She came home for October break just last weekend, so that was amazing. I see her, but not as much as I’d like to. I’d like to see her everyday, but I’m so happy for her. She’s doing great”.

When speaking about her 16-year-old son Moses, the 50-year-old announced, “My son is growing up every minute. He’s taller than me”.

“But I’m very grateful for the transitions. Especially as a mother, I’ve really cherished every chapter of their lives”, she added.

The actress also mentioned that when her children hit certain milestones, she thought that was the best part of their lives, but it just kept getting better as her children grew older.

“It’s funny, I always thought, when they were born I was like, ‘It’s never going to be better than this’, but then they were 2, and then 5, and every stage I’ve been like, ‘This is better than the last’, and I feel that way now”.

Gwyneth shares Apple and Moses with her ex-husband and Coldplay band member Chris Martin. The pair tied the knot in 2003, and went their separate ways in 2016.