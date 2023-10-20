Gwen Stefani tears up as husband Blake recalls how they first met

Gwen Stefani has reached a huge career milestone!

Yesterday, The Sweet Escape singer received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

During her ceremony, Gwen’s husband Blake Shelton moved her to tears as he dedicated a heartwarming speech to her.

The 47-year-old country music star began by recalling how he first met Gwen on the set of The Voice in 2014, when they were both judges.

“She wasn’t like any other famous person that I had ever met before. She drove herself to work in a black minivan with car seats in it," he teased.

"She didn’t roll in with security. She came in with a baby and two little boys, which at the time worked like security because nobody was going near — it was chaos," he continued, referring to her three sons – Kingston (17), Zuma (15) and Apollo (9).

“It was clear to me that she was a mother first and foremost over anything else in the world — that was her number one job,” Blake noted, as 54-year-old Gwen visibly got emotional.

“Standing here almost 10 years later after I first met her, I can say without question that being a mother is still the most important thing in her life. And I got to tell you all, that’s rare in this business," he argued.

Blake then went on to share why he believes his wife is the “perfect person to receive a star”.

"She has risen to the top over and over again with her unique style that has made the world fall in love with her," he gushed, before joking: "Not as much as me, though."

“Congratulations to my all-time favourite songwriter on your star. You deserve this, and I love you,” Blake concluded, as a teary Gwen pulled him in for a hug.

After their respective marriage breakups, Blake and Gwen became close friends in 2015. The pair eventually developed a romance, and the couple made things official in July 2021, when they tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on Blake’s ranch.