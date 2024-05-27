Gwen Stefani gets teary as she marks son Kingston’s 18th birthday

Gwen Stefani has been celebrating!

The Hollaback Girl singer has been marking her son Kingston’s milestone birthday. As her oldest child, Kingston celebrated his 18th birthday yesterday (May 26).

In honour of the special occasion, Gwen has been reflecting on memories with her firstborn.

Last night, the 54-year-old took to Instagram to share a video montage that she had created from Kingston’s life so far.

The sweet montage contains photos from Kingston’s birth, being backstage with his mother during tours, and playing with his younger siblings, Zuma (15) and Apollo (10), whom Gwen welcomed with her ex-husband Gavin Rossdale.

“happiest of birthdays Kingston,” Gwen gushed at the beginning of her caption.

“my first born baby boy 🙂 cannot believe u are 18 today… i love u!” The Sweet Escape hitmaker added.

Following Gwen’s emotional tribute, many of her 17.7M followers have since been sending their own well-wishes.

“Omg crying! Happy birthday Kingston. You’ve grown into such an amazing young man,” one fan commented.

“This made me teary-eyed and he’s not even my kid,” another joked.

In 2021, Gwen went on to tie the knot with country singer Blake Shelton. However, last month, the pair were hit by rumours of a divorce.

Gwen quickly took the opportunity to shut down the speculation during an interview with NYLON.

At the time, the mum-of-three reflected on the inspiration for the song Purple Irises, which she released earlier this year in collaboration with her husband.

“In my own relationship, even though I know the truth of what's happening today, you still create drama in your own mind about your insecurities and what might happen. I was in that phase of the relationship with Blake and getting paranoid,” she explained.

“But when you're in love and have truly aligned values, nobody can get to us. You can say whatever you want to say about our relationship. I mean, a week ago we were getting divorced again or something. It's just lies. The truth is the truth, and we know what that is,” Gwen concluded.