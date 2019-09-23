Grey’s Anatomy fans are convinced this main character will be killed off

Grey's Anatomy fans, it looks like we could be gearing up for another heartbreaking season of our favourite medical drama series.

The trailer for the new season just dropped and we're feeling pretty concerned about one of our favourite characters.

The ever charming, twinkly eyed Jackson Avery is in trouble and we're not sure if our hearts can handle it.

The doctor disappeared into thick fog after a massive argument with Maggie during the season finale and now it looks like he may be in a lot more trouble than we thought.

In the clip, Maggie and emergency services are seen frantically looking for Jackson when they finally find him, but have they rescued him on time?

The season 16 trailer sees the Grey Sloan team work together to save Jackson. Our hearts may have broken when Maggie is told that "It is not the time to give up on him,” which makes us fear that his condition is a lot worse than we anticipated.

We honestly can’t cope if we lose another character. We’re still reeling from McDreamy’s death.

Fans took to Instagram to express their fears over Jackson’s safety. Others even compared the likeliness of the season 11 and season 16 promo posters. For those of you who need a reminder, Derek Shepherd died in season 11 so could this be a warning?

Say it ain’t so.

You can check out the full teaser trailer for season 16 of Grey’s Anatomy below: