Greg Rutherford reveals injury that caused Dancing On Ice exit

Greg Rutherford has detailed the “horribly painful” injury that caused him to bow out of the Dancing On Ice final.

The retired athlete was scheduled to compete in the hit ITV show final on March 10 with his skating partner Vanessa James.

However, just hours before the show was due to start, Greg sustained an undisclosed injury in rehearsals and was forced to exit the competition. The series was later won by former Coronation Street actor Ryan Thomas, beating castmates Adele Roberts and Miles Nazaire.

Now, almost two weeks since his accident, Greg has finally opened up about the extent of his injuries.

Earlier today, the Olympic gold medallist filmed a quick video update on his Instagram stories.

“Today is surgery day! I’m going in for surgery and loads of people have been asking what happened. I’ve been a bit busy and obviously just recovering from the initial injury – before I have the surgery – that I haven’t actually got round to really talking about it,” the 37-year-old began.

“Long story short, I lept through the legs of Brendyn [Hatfield] and Colin [Grafton], and managed to tear all of my abs, as well as herniate. So, I effectively gave myself a C-section,” Greg joked.

“Horribly painful, needs to be operated on today and then I’ll be properly on the mend. I’ll post up the video of the actual move that caused it, but I don’t have the actual footage of when it happened,” he clarified, before going on to share footage of the skating move.

Prior to the Dancing On Ice final, Greg’s skating partner Vanessa broke the news of his injury on social media, by posting a selfie of the pair.

“Unfortunately Greg has sustained a significant injury this morning at rehearsals and won’t be able to perform tonight. We are on our way to the hospital for Greg to get examined further and receive the treatment he needs,” she wrote at the time.