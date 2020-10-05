Great Selfcare Gift Ideas

This year has been an incredibly rough ride, and everyone feels like they need a bit of a pamper more than they usually would. It is also unsurprising that there has been a surge of gifts and treats that allow us to do just that so that we can enjoy lockdown life a little more.

If you or someone you know could do with a treat, then have a browse through this list to find the perfect pick me up.

Gift a Voucher or Experience

Sometimes, someone who needs a little self-care knows exactly what they want, which is where a gift voucher can come in extremely handy. Choose one for your crafty friends so they can get the wool they’ve had their eye on for a while or one that will allow your friend to purchase several iced coffees in one week to get them through the morning. There are many to choose from at giftvouchers.co.uk, which means you can find the perfect match for anyone.

Audio Headband and Mask

Sleep is so crucial to our health and wellbeing; however, we often find ourselves so busy trying to balance our work and family lives, our sleep time is often neglected. For those who struggle to drift off, a gift of a 2 in 1 MusiCosy audio headband and mask could be just the ticket to send them to sleep.

Working off Bluetooth, this style of headband fits comfortably around the head, with adjustable earphone disks which play whatever music you would like, and the headband can also be placed over your eyes to block out any lights that might be disrupting your sleep.

Selfcare Sticker Book

Sometimes it is easy to overlook that we need to go easier on ourselves. We concentrate on our failures so much, and we forget that the simple act of trying is a celebration in itself. Everywhere you go, you see décor with slogans like ‘you matter’, ‘believe in yourself’, and if it’s the type of thing that you like, or know someone who does, why not invest in stickers for adults?

Selfcare stickers can be stuck anywhere to give us the emotional lift we deserve throughout the day – think laptops, water bottles, notebooks, fridges. These are perfect for those who want little reminders throughout the day that they can get through it.

Bathtub Tray

Bath bombs are an absolute classic when it comes to self-care, and for a good reason. Often the nourishing ingredients and aromatherapy that they offer can do wonders for both the body and soul but let us go one step further.

As relaxing as baths are, not everyone wants to be left alone with their thoughts, especially after a stressful day. Sometimes the tranquil atmosphere in the bathroom is the best time to unwind and catch up with your favorite tv show. A bathtub tray can hold a tablet, a book, snacks, and your favourite drink without getting them wet or in the way.