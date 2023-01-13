Great news: One of our favourite rom-coms is on the telly tonight

Congratulations – you’ve made it to Friday!

There’s nothing we’re looking forward to more than the thought of kicking back tonight with a bowl of popcorn, our beverage of choice (we’re partial to a glass of wine or a hot chocolate), and sticking on a great film. After all, it’s January and we’ve just done a full week’s worth of work – we deserve to treat ourselves!

Luckily, RTÉ2 is on hand to help us tonight, as it is offering up one of our favourite rom-com films of all time as a special weekend movie.

At 9:45pm tonight, the broadcaster will be showing the classic 27 Dresses on our tellies – and even though we’ve already seen it a million times, we’re still looking forward to having another rewatch!

For those of you who are unfamiliar with the plot, 27 Dresses stars Katherine Heigl as single gal Jane, who is fed up with being every bride’s go-to woman for their wedding. More than anything, Jane wants it to be her turn to wear a luscious wedding dress, and she wants her boss (and crush) George, played by Edward Burns, to be waiting for her at the end of the aisle.

However, when Jane’s vibrant and chaotic younger sister Tess (Malin Åkerman) arrives in town and bumps into George, the pair immediately fall into a whirlwind romance and quickly get engaged. Heartbroken, Jane reluctantly begins to help Tess plan her wedding to the secret love of her life, but tensions soon begin to fray between the sisters.

Plus, on top of all of that stress, Jane is also tired of being pestered by wedding journalist Kevin (James Marsden), who is eager to write a huge cover story based on Jane's remarkable collection of 21 bridesmaid dresses.

The question is – will Jane ever get her own happy ending? And will it be with George?

Well, you can find out tonight! Make sure to grab all the snacks and tune into 27 Dresses when it airs at 9:45pm on RTÉ2. Enjoy!