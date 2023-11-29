Great British Bake Off winner breaks silence after series finale

This year’s winner of The Great British Bake Off has finally spoken out after his win!

Last night, GBBO viewers watched as Matty Edgell was crowned the winner of the show’s fourteenth series.

The 28-year-old teacher pipped fellow finalists Josh Smalley and Dan Hunter to win the coveted prize from judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith.

Now, after his Bake Off journey has come to a close, Matty has finally spoken out and addressed his incredible achievement.

Taking to Instagram earlier today, the baking star posted a video including several snaps from the GBBO final.

“What an experience and what a journey @britishbakeoff ! This is something that has taught me as much about myself as it has about baking. I can’t thank the bakers, the crew and everyone involved in the process enough for making it so special,” Matty gushed at the beginning of his caption, before going on to praise his fellow finalists.

“Dan, Josh, where to even begin?! 30 out of 30 bakes! You two are insane. Your baking ability is unquestionable and I’ve learnt so much from you both. Thank you for the support and words of wisdom throughout, you’re such special people!” he penned.

Matty later went on to thank his loved ones, including his now-fiancée Lara. At the end of last night’s final, it was announced that the couple are engaged and will be tying the knot next summer.

“Lara, I can’t imagine I was fun to live with at times and I am so grateful for the sacrifices you made for me throughout this! I don’t think I made dinner for 10 weeks,” he joked.

“Without you I wouldn’t have been able to do any of it (literally, Lara, I now thank you for applying for me),” he added sweetly.

Following his win, many of his fellow GBBO stars have since congratulated Matty on his success.

“Congratulations Mr Champion!! We are super proud of you,” replied Saku Chandrasekara.

“The man the myth the legend, congrats Matty!!! Very deserved,” added Rowan Claughton.