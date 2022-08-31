Great British Bake Off start date announced – and it’s so soon!

With September just about to begin, our thoughts usually turn at this time of year to all of the cosy TV shows we love to watch during the autumn. One of our all-time favourites is The Great British Bake Off, and thankfully, we now know when it will be returning!

This afternoon, the show’s official social media accounts announced that its thirteenth series will begin on Channel 4 on Tuesday, September 13 at 8pm.

The social media team posted a selfie taken by judge Paul Hollywood, alongside his fellow judge Prue Leith and the show’s presenters, Matt Lucas and Noel Fielding.

“In knead of some good news? Here’s a little something…” the team teased.

“The Great British Bake Off is back on your screens on Tuesday 13th September at 8pm!” they exclaimed, followed by the GBBO hashtag.

Channel 4 also posted about GBBO’s return on their social media. “Moist with excitement!” they wrote in the caption, referring to the show’s frequent – and hilarious – euphemisms.

This year’s group of bakers have yet to be announced, but with the first episode due to air in just under two weeks’ time, there is no doubt that the lucky contestants will be revealed soon.

For the show’s previous two series, everyone in the cast and crew was forced to isolate in the same hotel for the duration of filming, due to the Covid pandemic. This year, however, the show’s Covid rules were relaxed, meaning that the entire production team only needed to be in the iconic white tent at weekends.

We can’t wait for the new series to start!