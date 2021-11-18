Graphic eyeliner is the look of the Christmas season – here’s how to master it

The build up to Christmas is finally beginning and one thing that we’re unbelievably excited about is getting into party season again!

It’s not just the going out and meeting up with friends and loved ones – it’s the chance to go all out with our outfits, hair and makeup, to get really glam and make the most of being able to be out and about again!

Glittering palettes, deep, rich colours and dark, dramatic eye looks – the winter season means that we can mix and match to our heart’s content in our goodie bag of makeup! We love a bold deep plum lip with a gold sparkly eye look or even a classic Christmas red to offset a rosy blush – the possibilities are endless!

With the season being synonymous with parties and get togethers, we like to have lots of creative and beautiful makeup looks ready to go in our application arsenal so we can be the belle of every Christmas party we attend – and that means being up to date on this year’s hottest makeup looks and trends!

And one trend that we haven’t been able to get enough of this season?

The graphic eyeliner look.

Like the rest of the fashion and interior world, makeup trends have also seen 70-inspired themes coming into play. And one of the most iconic 70s trends? Graphic and geometric eyeliner shapes.

A super dramatic look that is not for those without a steady hand, the graphic liner look has been mastered by the likes of Lily Collins, Ariana Grande, Lucy Boynton and even Margo Robbie, known for her sleek and sexy looks. It’s a super eye-catching look (get it?) and one that announces to the world that you know what you’re doing with an eyeliner pen.

The dramatic winged graphic eyeliner along with other interesting and artistic designs with fluttering lashes are a look you’ll be seeing everywhere this summer with the return of seventies trends, making graphic liner looks the staple of this year. The perfect, glam Christmas drinks look, this makeup is easy to pull together last minute for a stunning, natural glow.

Whether you’re going for a sixties inspired cut crease with dark liner or something more fun and colourful, it’s important to leave the skin and contouring very minimal, keeping the focus on the amazing eye look you’ve created. A subtle lip is also recommended to really make your eyes shine.

The graphic liner look is making waves, but instead of trying its usual cut crease application, you could try taking the trend a step further. Intertwining a shimmer or colour and black eyeliner, you can let your creative side out, making a bold and sexy statement.

Graphic eye makeup’s comeback has seen many makeup artists moving away from shimmers and glitters and instead leaning towards dramatic and artistic eyeliner designs, but the Christmas season could see the return of such shining eyeliners or shimmers. ‘Tis the season after all!