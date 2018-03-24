Grand stretch in the evening! Don’t forget clocks spring forward tonight

The time has come, lads!

Unfortunately we'll be losing an hour of sleep tonight, but, on the other hand, thankfully the daylight hours are getting longer.

Here's to more light in the evenings and hopefully more sun when we're getting up in the morning, too!

Tonight at 1am on Sunday, March 25 the clocks will spring forward to 2am, marking the start of Irish Summer Time.

While your time-keeping devices connected to the Internet will change themselves automatically, be on the lookout for watches, clocks, and other timepieces you'll have to change manually.

We can't have you being late to Sunday brunch, after all!

So… since we are technically losing an hour, does that mean we get to go to bed an hour early? Asking for a friend.