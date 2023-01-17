Graceland estate to be left to Lisa Marie Presley’s daughters

Following the tragic death of Lisa Marie Presley last week at the age of just 54, it has been announced that her dad Elvis’ mansion, Graceland, will be left to her three daughters.

After Elvis’ death in 1977, Graceland was left to his only daughter, Lisa Marie, and now the estate, which is in a trust, will go to her daughters- 33-year-old Riley and 14-year-old twins Harper and Finley, according to People.

Graceland’s original beneficiaries were Elvis’ dad, nan and daughter, but after Vernon and Minnie Mae passed away, Lisa Marie was left as the sole heir.

The mansion remained in a trust until the singer’s 25th birthday in 1993, after which Lisa created The Elvis Presley Trust, to manage the huge 13.8 acre property with her mum, Priscilla Presely, and the National Bank of Commerce.

The King of Rock and Roll’s home and final resting place is open to the public for tours and is available to stay overnight.

A memorial service is being held at the property for Lisa Marie on January 22 and is open for the public to attend. The Graceland website reads, “In lieu of flowers, the family encourages all who wish to send something to do so in the form of a donation to The Elvis Presley Charitable Foundation”.

As well as having three daughters, Lisa was mum to a son named Benjamin whom she shared with Riley’s dad Danny Keough. Benjamin tragically died by suicide in 2020 at the age of 27.

On National Grief Awareness Day last year, the You Ain’t Seen Nothing Yet singer spoke about living with the loss of her son. “Grief is something you will have to carry with you for the rest of your life, in spite of what certain people or our culture wants us to believe”.

“My and my three daughter’s lives as we know it were completely detonated and destroyed by his death. We live in this every. Single. Day”.