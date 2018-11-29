GOT far from over: A prequel and cast reunion special is in the works

As the final season of Game of Thrones approaches, we are forced to say goodbye to our favourite characters.

(Even though it feels like we have done that throughout the entire seven seasons so far).

But thankfully, HBO has confirmed that this is not the end of the fantasy drama.

A prequel is in the works and we can’t wait to see it! Finally we get to see hinted at legends come to life in the prehistoric fantasy world we know and love.

Photo credit: HBO

“Only one thing is for sure: from the horrifying secrets of Westeros' history to the true origin of the white walkers, the mysteries of the East to the Starks of legend… it's not the story we think we know,” HBO said.

It will be set thousands of years before the current series and clear up a lot of questions we may have about the famous families' backgrounds.

According to Entertainment Weekly, stars set for the show include Naomi Watts and Josh Whitehouse.

Jane Goldman, writer of Kick-Ass, X-Men: First Class and Kingsman: The Secret Service, created the series with George R.R. Martin.

So we can guarantee the show’s preservation and authenticity.

Photo credit: HBO

However, there is one thing George R.R. Martin wanted to clear up – there will be no dragons.

“Westeros is a very different place. There's no King's Landing. There's no Iron Throne. There are no Targaryens — Valyria has hardly begun to rise yet with its dragons and the great empire that it built,” he said.

“We're dealing with a different and older world and hopefully that will be part of the fun of the series.”

HBO also announced that a Game of Thrones reunion special is in the works, so we can see our beloved, passed on characters once again.

Sean Bean (Ned Stark) is rumoured to be part of the returning cast of the show, which was shot in Belfast earlier this year.

Photo credit: HBO

Jason Momoa (Khal Drogo) was also spotted in Belfast but his appearance in the special has not yet been confirmed.

However, the special will not be airing on TV. Instead, it will be part of the GOT complete series home video box set.

The set will go on sale in 2019 after the final season has aired.

Season eight will air in April, debuting the final six episodes and it’s going to be epic.

Now, at least we know we will have lots more of GOT to look forward to.