Got an air fryer? These are the best recipes that you need to try

Have you joined the air fryer hype yet?

This new kitchen appliance has skyrocketed in popularity over the past year or so. With the cost of living continuing to rise, many people are turning to air fryers as a cheaper alternative to using the kitchen hob or oven.

However, if you’re not well-versed in technology, getting a new piece of equipment can feel quite daunting – especially when it comes to something as important as cooking your dinner! The last thing you want at the end of a long day at work is to accidentally ruin a delicious meal.

So, if you’ve just recently purchased an air fryer, or if you’ve had one for a while but would like to try out some new recipes, then we’re here to help!

We have selected a few staple recipes from the Internet and have curated them below to give you some delicious air fryer inspo. From yummy desserts to scrumptious dinners, we hope you enjoy trying out these recipes:

Air Fryer Roast Dinner

Recipe by BBC Good Food

Credit: Samuel Goldsmith

Ingredients:

2-3 medium potatoes, peeled and cut into quarters

3 tsp vegetable, olive or rapeseed oil

1 large or 2 small chicken breasts, skin-on

3 medium carrots, peeled and cut into batons

100g frozen peas

Gravy, to serve

Method:

1. Soak the potatoes in water for 30 minutes, then drain and rinse. Heat the air fryer for 2 minutes. Dry the potatoes thoroughly, before putting them in a bowl, drizzle over 1 tsp of the oil and season with salt and pepper. Using your hands or a spoon, coat the potatoes in the oil, then put into the air fryer basket, in one layer if possible. Cook for 10 minutes at 190°C.

2. Next, coat the chicken in another 1 tsp of oil and season with salt and freshly ground black pepper. Once the potatoes have been in for 10 minutes, move them to the side and put the chicken in the middle of the basket. Cook for 10 minutes.

3. Coat the carrots in the leftover oil. Once the chicken has cooked for 10 minutes, remove it from the air fryer and add the carrots, mixed in with the potatoes, then move both to the sides and put the chicken back into the middle. Cook for 10-15 minutes, still at 190°C.

4. After that time, the chicken should be cooked – check by inserting a knife into the thickest part. If the juices run clear, then it is cooked. Alternatively, a meat thermometer should read 70°C. If it’s not quite done, cook for a further 5 minutes. Once it's cooked, remove the chicken and rest it under a piece of tinfoil.

5. Put the peas in a small ovenproof dish or mug with 2 tbsp water and cover them with tinfoil to retain moisture. Put the container in the air fryer basket where the chicken was and cook for a final 10 minutes at 190°C. The potatoes should be golden and crisp, the carrots tender and the peas warmed through. Slice the chicken breast and serve with the vegetables and gravy.

Air Fryer Fish and Chips

Recipe by Good Housekeeping

Ingredients:

For the chips

400g floury potatoes, such as Maris Piper or King Edwards, peeled and cut into finger sized pieces

2 tsp. vegetable oil

For the fish

15g plain flour

1 tsp. garlic granules

1 medium egg

40g panko breadcrumbs

2 skinless cod fillets

Method:

1. Preheat your air fryer to 200°C. In a medium bowl, toss the potatoes in the oil, coating them with plenty of seasoning. Put the potatoes into the air fryer. Cook for 10 minutes, shaking or turning them halfway through.

2. Meanwhile, put flour, garlic granules and lots of seasoning in a bowl and stir to combine. Put the egg in another bowl and beat well. Put the breadcrumbs into a third bowl.

3. Pat the cod fillets dry with kitchen paper. Dip them first into the flour mixture and tap off the excess, then egg, and then breadcrumbs to coat.

4. Once the chips have finished, give them another shake or turn, then carefully put the fish fillets on top of the potatoes and put them in the air fryer. Continue to cook for 15 minutes, or until the fish is cooked and slightly golden, carefully turning it halfway through. If the chips are finished cooking before the fish, take them out of the air fryer and let the fish continue.

5. Serve with peas and tartare sauce, if you like.

Air Fryer Chocolate Chip Cookies

Recipe by Jane’s Patisserie

Ingredients:

125g unsalted butter

100g light brown sugar

75g white granulated sugar

1 medium egg

1 tsp vanilla (optional)

300g plain flour

1 tbsp cornflour

1/2 tsp bicarbonate of soda

300g chocolate chips (150g dark, 150g milk)

Method:

1. Begin by putting the butter and sugars in a bowl and beat until creamy. Add in the egg and vanilla and beat again.

2. Add the plain flour, cornflour, bicarbonate of soda, and salt and beat until a dough forms.

3. Add the chocolate chips and beat until they're distributed evenly.

4. Portion your cookie dough onto a tray.

5. Line your air fryer with a piece of parchment paper, and add as many cookies as possible.

6. Bake the cookies in the air fryer for 10 minutes at 160ºC.

7. Once baked, let the cookies cool for a few minutes before removing the parchment paper with the cookies on. Allow them to cool for 15 minutes before eating.

8. Repeat as many times as you want for as many cookies as you need.

Air Fryer Lemon Cake

Recipe by Taste

Credit: Liz Macri

Ingredients:

150g butter (room temperature)

140g caster sugar

225g self-raising flour

2 eggs

1 1/2 tbsp finely grated lemon rind

80ml lemon juice

Method:

1. Grease a 20cm round cake pan, and line the base of it with baking paper.

2. Beat the butter, sugar, flour, eggs, lemon rind and juice together for 3-4 minutes, or until the mixture is pale and creamy. Spoon the batter into your cake pan, and smooth it out to the edges.

3. Place the cake pan in the air fryer basket. Set the air fryer to 160ºC. Allow it to bake for 25 minutes, or until a skewer inserted in the centre comes out clean. Once removed from the air fryer, set the cake aside for 5 minutes before transferring to a wire rack to cool.

4. Decorate it however you like, serve and enjoy!