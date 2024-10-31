Gossip Girl’s Ed Westwick confirms wife Amy is expecting first child

The Gossip Girl family is about to get a little bit bigger!

One of the show’s main stars, Ed Westwick, has announced that he and his wife Amy Jackson are expecting their first child together.

The news comes just two months after the pair tied the knot in a civil ceremony in London, before hosting a second, more lavish wedding in Italy two weeks later.

Ed and Amy took to social media earlier today to announce their baby joy. In a joint Instagram post, the newlyweds revealed five snaps of themselves from a recent outdoor photoshoot.

As Ed cradles and kisses his wife, Amy’s blossoming baby bump can be seen in the snaps as she chose to wear a stunning, floor-length white dress.

The couple chose not to caption the images, and have also yet to confirm if they are expecting a son or daughter.

Following their exciting news, many of Ed and Amy’s fans have since been taking to their comments section to express their well-wishes.

“YEEEES! Big congratulations,” one follower exclaimed.

“Congratulations Mr & Mrs Westwick lovely news,” another commented.

“Little Chuck Bass loading,” a third fan teased, referring to Ed’s iconic character in Gossip Girl.

It is believed that Ed and actress Amy first started dating in 2021. However, it wasn’t until the following year that the couple publicly confirmed their relationship.

In January of this year, the pair announced that they had gotten engaged, after Ed chose to propose to Amy during a romantic getaway to Gstaad, Switzerland.

Following their intimate ceremony at The Connaught Hotel in London on August 9, Ed and Amy joined their loved ones in Italy later that month for an extravagant, three-day celebration.

Writing about their Italian wedding on Instagram, the couple penned: “With the sun setting behind us, surrounded by our dearest friends and family, we exchanged our vows in a moment we’ll cherish forever."