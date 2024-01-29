Gossip Girl’s Ed Westwick announces engagement to girlfriend Amy

Wedding bells are ringing!

Congratulations are in order for Ed Westwick and his girlfriend Amy Jackson as the pair are now engaged!

The Gossip Girl actor took to social media to announce the exciting news that he proposed to Amy while on a trip in Switzerland.

In a joint social media post, the couple shared a collection of gorgeous photos from the proposal to their millions of Instagram followers.

The snaps show Ed down on one knee as he gave Amy her engagement ring and asked the all-important question.

Other pictures show the pair hugging while they stood on a bridge with a beautiful snowy landscape behind them and a crowd of onlookers watching the romantic moment unfold.

Amy captioned the sweet post, “Hell YES”, followed by a ring emoji.

Many fans and famous faces flooded the comments with congratulatory messages for Ed and Amy.

Fool Me Once actress michelle Keegan wrote, “Awwwwwww babe, congratulations so so happy for you”.

“Aaaa congratulations!!!”, penned singer Pixie Lott.

I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here winner Giovanna Fletcher added, “Whooooooooop!!! Excellent news!! Huge congratulations!!!!”.

Westwick also posted the pictures to his Instagram Stories and sweetly said, “I hit the jackpot xxx”.

Ed and Amy, who is an actress, have been an item since 2021 after they met at Silverstone racetrack.

In an interview with Hello! last year, Westwick opened up about whether marriage and children were on the cards for him and Jackson.

He admitted, “Yes! One hundred per cent. I grew up in a wonderful household where my mum and dad were married”.

“My parents loved each other fiercely right up to the end. I idolised them and their relationship. Just that kind of support!”.