Gorka Marquez pens sweet birthday tribute to Gemma Atkinson

Strictly Come Dancing star Gorka Marqiez has penned a touching message for his fiancée Gemma Atkinson to celebrate her birthday.

Gemma is turning 38-years-old today and has been flooded with birthday tributes online, one of the sweetest ones being from her partner Gorka.

Not only was Gorka’s message full of kind words for Gemma, but he posted some funny snaps to mark her special day, as well as some lovely family shots.

Taking to Instagram, the Strictly professional dancer shared a collection of photos of him and Gemma, including one that he jokingly apologised for posting because Gemma had food in her teeth.

The 32-year-old captioned the post, “HAPPY BIRTHDAY to the nicer, funnier, prettier & sexier in our relationship”.

“Thank you for being the best mum, fiancee & friend I could wish. I’m so grateful to spend everyday of my life with you. We love you @glouiseatkinson. PS: sorry for last pic”, he added.

Gemma, known for her role as Lisa Hunter in the soap Hollyoaks, wasted no time in commentring under the birthday post.

She penned, “Who doesn’t love a pic with food in their teeth. Love you too!”.

Many famous faces also headed to comment on the post and wish Gemma a happy birthday, with Emmerdale’s Anthony Quinlan being among the first to write, “Happy Birthday @glouiseatkinson have a top one! X”.

“I agree, Gemma is the nicer one! happy birthday!!”, said Sax singer Fleur East.

Strictly Come Dancing professional Carlos Gu added, “Happy birthday Gemma, have a lovely one x”.

Gorka and Gemma first met on Strictly in 2017 and in February 2021, the happy couple got engaged. They share a three-year-old daughter together named Mia.