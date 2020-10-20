Gordon Ramsay posts throwback pics of his lookalike sons

Gordon Ramsay appears to be a clone making machine, after showing off some side-by-side shots of his two sons and himself, all from around the same age.

The Hell’s Kitchen chef took to Instagram to post the images of his youngest son, Oscar, alongside a throwback photo of his 20-year-old son, Jack, beside an old photo of a very young Gordon Ramsay.

“3 peas in the same pod! Oscar Jack and some guy with a tie,” the funny and sweet caption read. In the following photo we can see the striking resemblance between Gordon and his eldest son, Jack, as their striking blue eyes are unmistakable.

Fans of the celebrity chef were quick to comment on the father and son’s strong similarities. “Gordon is a clone machine! Adorable,” one fan commented.

“The baby looks more like you, than you look like you,” another wrote.

Meanwhile a third noted, “Oscar got momma’s eyes.”

While Gordon gives off the impression that he can be a tad heartless and a brute in the kitchen, there’s no denying that he’s 100% a family man.

All throughout lockdown the dad of five has been posting lovely updates and images about what he and his brood are getting up to, along with the many, many amazing dishes he’s been whipping up.

Over the weekend just gone, Gordon posted a sweet image of his one-year-old son, Oscar, who wore an adorable top-knot in his hair while frowning at the camera. The simple caption read, “Sunday Bun day.”

Two weeks ago, the proud father posted a touching tribute to his son Jack, who had just joined the Royal Marines. “Can’t tell you enough how proud I am of this young man Jack Ramsay you’ve made me feel like the proudest father today congrats on joining @royalmarines what amazing achievement,” Gordon lovingly wrote.