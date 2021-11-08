Gordon Ramsay pens emotional birthday tribute for daughter Tilly

Today is a very special day for Strictly Come Dancing’s Tilly Ramsay, who is celebrating her 20th birthday!

To mark the occasion, her dad, celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay shared an emotional tribute for his darling daughter. This day, November 8, is even more sentimental for Gordon who just so happens to share a birthday with his little girl, just 35-years apart.

“I can’t think of a better person to share my birthday with than this adorable gracious young lady @tillyramsay,” Gordon lovingly wrote on social media during the wee hours last night, as his daughter turned 20-years-of-age.

“Always putting others first before herself and you’ve grown up to become an amazing role model,” he proudly added, continuing, “Happy Birthday darling can’t wait to see you very soon love you so much Dad”.

Alongside this sweet birthday message, Gordon shared a series of lovely throwback photos featuring himself and Tilly over the years. From their early days cooking together on CBBC to her latest accomplishments on Strictly, this father-daughter duo have been through thick and thin.

Just recently Gordon opened up about how proud he was of the way Tilly handled herself after being cruelly body-shamed on national radio. “It made me feel very proud that she stood up and said, 'I’m not taking this’,” Gordon revealed during an Instagram Live just over a week ago.

“She is 19 years of age for goodness sake – bursting her a**e off and attending university by Zoom and learning the most extraordinary moves with Nikita.”

“I think it was a breath of fresh air that level of standing up and saying, ‘We’re not going to tolerate that’,” the dad-of-five added.

Similarly, Tilly also shared the most special tribute for her dad this morning, to celebrate his 55th birthday. “Happy birthday to the best dad ever!! You are the most supportive person and best role model I could ever ask for and you have helped me become who I am today,” she lovingly wrote alongside the most adorable throwback snap featuring a toddler-aged Tilly sitting up on her dad’s shoulders.

“I couldn’t think of a better person to share this day with and I can’t wait until we can celebrate together, love you so so much,” she added.