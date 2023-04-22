Google has launched a new Earth Day 2023 doodle today

This Earth Day Google has launched a new Earth Day Doodle. The animated GIF Doodle is made from real leaves and highlights how individuals and communities can work together in big and small ways to take action against climate change.

When you are online, if you click on the Doodle, it links to the query climate change.

The Doodle depicts a spectrum of actions people can take in their day-to-day that can add up to make a real difference.

Air drying laundry instead of using the dryer

Planting trees and cultivating individual or community gardens

Opting for alternative energy sources, such as solar panels

Choosing a plant-based diet or plant-based options when possible

Biking or walking instead of driving when possible

Recycling

This Google doodle, built around the search giant's logo, is its latest celebration of Earth Day, started 53 years ago to raise awareness of and appreciation for the natural world.

Although some commentators have questioned the effectiveness of the awareness day, the first Earth Day on 22 April 1970 was credited with launching the modern environmental movement.

In the words of its organisers, it is designed to "[activate] individuals and organisations to strengthen the collective fight against man's exploitive relationship with the planet."

Google has also shared the Top Trending climate change topics in Ireland*.

Flea market

Drought

Environmental, social and corporate governance

Wind turbine

Solar energy

Climate

Heat wave

Tropical cyclone

Wind power

Greenhouse gas emission

Google has series plans to ensure they are playing a part in the Climate Crisis. Alphabet, the company which operates the Google search engine, claims to have been carbon neutral since 2007 and plans to operate all its data centres entirely on renewable energy by 2030.

Check out the Google Earth Day Doodle here now!

*Top trending topics for the time-frame March 28 2022 to March 27 2023 vs prior 12 months