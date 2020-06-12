Goodbye acne! 5 essential tips for managing blemish prone skin

Did you know that approximately 40 percent of adult women and 80 percent of adolescents experience blemish prone skin? More severe cases can impact on one’s confidence which can have a knock-on effect from socialising to work, impacting overall quality of life. Avène brand ambassador, Laura Dowling – The Fabulous Pharmacist, has put together her top tips for managing blemish prone skin.

“It is so important that people know that blemishes can be managed. There are simple and easy products on the market that people can use. They just need to know where to ask! The pharmacy is usually the first port of call for many people suffering with blemish-prone skin. We are used to seeing people coming in with queries so make sure to ask your pharmacist or skincare consultant for help!”

1. A good skincare routine is essential- morning, nighttime and post-cleansing will keep the skin clean. A good mattifying moisturiser such as Avène’s Cleanance Comedomed, that also helps to target sebum production will also help.

2. Over washing the skin can have the opposite effect and actually cause a over production of sebum so be careful not to do this!

3. People prone to blemishes actually have quite sensitive skin so it is important not to harsh products- always ask for advice and use clinically-backed, evidenced-based products.

4. It is so important to protect our skin from the sun’s harmful rays. Many SPF’s however can also block pores and aggravate blemish-prone skin. It is important to use an SPF product that is light in texture and is designed to not block pores. Avène Cleanance SPF is an ideal product to use in this instance.

5. A good balanced diet full of fresh veggies, fruit, wholegrains, pulses and lean meats as well as plenty of sleep will contribute to healthy skin. A high sugar diet, milk products and whey protein supplements can flare acne. You could try to limit these in your diet if your skin is bothering you.

June is Acne Awareness Month and Eau Thermale Avène has a range of gentle, non-comedogenic products specially formulated for oily skin, blemishes and blackheads. The Cleanance range has been developed purely to help reduce blemishes while respecting the balance of the skin.

The Cleanance range by Avène contains 12 key products and an anti-blemish starter kit. The hero products from the range include the recently launched Cleanance Comedomed moisturiser containing revolutionary ingredient ComedoclastinTM, a cleansing gel, an expert moisturiser, a mattifying toner and high protection factor SPF30+ & SPF50+.

The Avène Cleanance suncare range is the only sun care to actively reduce blemishes as well as provide broad-spectrum UVA-UVB protection. Thanks to its shielding action, active and existing blemishes are protected.

For more information please visit www.avene.ie.