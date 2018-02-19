Good news alert! Toblerone ice cream is HERE, and it looks divine

Mondays are really shit most of the time, with a long week of work ahead, and the weekend a distant memory.

However, today we have some wonderful new that is guaranteed to brighten up the saddest day of the week.

What could we possibly be referring to, I hear you ask?

WELL, Toblerone have released their own ce creams – and holy moly, they look delicious.

The triangular Swiss chocolate with honey and almond nougat has been transformed into individual ice creams, and they look and sound like quite the treat.

Upon further investigation, the product has initially been rolled out in the UK, but we're expecting them to make the leap across the pond before the Summer.

Currently in cities across the UK, you can feast on chocolate and honey ice cream, surrounded by milk chocolate with honey and almond nougat pieces, for just three quid from our pals at Tesco.

This three quid buys a pack of three ice creams, so you have the opportunity to share (or eat them all because #loveyourself).

We genuinely cannot WAIT for these bad boys to hit Irish stores.