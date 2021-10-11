Going to the chapel? Our fall 2021 wedding guest outfit selections to hit the dancefloor with!

The last year and half has been so tough on so many people – but particularly those trying to plan a wedding. And now with everything essentially gone back to normal, we’re suddenly overflowing with invitations to weddings we weren’t sure we’d ever be able to attend – which isn’t the worst problem in the world to have! The only issue?

We’re struggling to figure out what to wear.

Autumn weddings are complicated. Dresses and jumpsuits can be a little cool for the colder days and we want something high fashion and bang on trend, even if we are a little out of practice wearing formal clothing!

Luckily, we’re here with a little wedding outfit inspiration – elegant flowing midis, adorable minis and sleek autumnal maxis – we have a wedding guest look for everyone! Browse below to find your style inspiration full of jewel tones, sexy satin and autumnal embroidery!

Avante-garde, extra and totally elegant. The outfit you wear to this wedding should be as eye-catching and unique as you are. All about the attention to detail this luxe and couture-looking dress is a statement piece that’s the perfect mix of formal and fashion. The floral print and cut out details make it that little but extra and sensual, while it still remains totally church-appropriate.

Got a special event coming up? Then this dress in one of the season’s hottest colours and most sought after fabrics is a must-have for you. Featuring a rust hue material with a one shoulder design and twist detail, we're obsessed with the sultry yet understated look. Elevate the look even further with heels and gold hue accessories to turn heads all evening.

In a striking steel blue, this sleeveless, calf-length dress in satin creates a draped effect that will have jaws dropping. Perfect for a winter wedding, the icy palette is chic, high-fashion and endlessly elegant. We’re loving this colour for this season and in a silky fabric, it creates a stunning and glamorous effect.

Going for one of the season’s top trends? This number from Stradivarius is giving us all the 70s boho dream girl vibes. In a sleek satin, this tailored slip dress with a Jacquard print makes for an elegant look that looks amazing with slim strappy heels and silver toned accessories. The perfect piece to hop on the slip trend with if you’re looking for a slightly more daytime wedding appropriate number.

When we saw the slip dress coming back into fashion, we couldn’t have been more excited. The perfect feminine piece to pair with the oversized, chunky outwear that’s coming into style, they’re available in increasingly bold, beautiful jewel colours for autumn and winter palettes. Slippery soft, this one from River Island screams elegance and sexiness and the slinky fit are another staple of this season. This asymmetric cut and side slit makes this one of our sexier selections, but it still falls to mid length making it the perfect evening wear to make a splash on the dancefloor with!

Is anyone else as obsessed as us? With swathes of lustrous yarn that come together to create this twirl-worthy maxi dress by Let Me Be, you’ll turn heads from the moment you walk into the reception. Ornately decorated with intricately embroidered details, it's shaped with short sleeves that puff out at your shoulders and a straight hem that falls to your ankles. Lift it a little further off the ground by styling it with metallic heeled stilettos. Dreamy and feminine, this maroon number is the perfect autumnal selection for a more glam wedding.

Looking for something young, fun and totally bang on trend? This shocking pink statement blazer dress from Zara is an explosion of colour in the traditionally darker fall palette. With its business-like lapel collar and shoulder pads offset with a v-neckline and accentuating gathered detail and knot, it’s the perfect balance of formal and fun!

Another satin piece in that same gorgeous icy steel blue – can you tell that colour-fabric combo is in yet? – we’re loving this 70’s inspired wide leg look. With a sexy and sleek halter neckline and stunning silhouette, the draped neckline combines class with a fun and elegant look. Get down and boogie with the flared legs like its 1979 and kill it at the cocktail reception in sophisticated satin.