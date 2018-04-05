Going to concerts will apparently help you live longer, so rock on

We all know the amazing feeling that live music gives us, you can almost feel it in your soul (if the gig is good).

Well, apparently this isn't all in our head, because attending concerts can actually prolong your life.

According to a new study by O2, alongside Goldsmith University's Associate Lecturer Patrick Fagan, regularly attending live concerts can help expand your lifespan.

We're down.

The study says that 20 minutes at a live performance "can lead to a 21 percent increase in that feeling of well-being."

The research continued, claiming that attending concerts could be "directly linked to high levels of well-being with a lifespan increase of nine years."

So yes, basically attending gigs could really make you live longer.

How's that for an excuse to buy that ticket you've been putting off?

"Our research showcases the profound impact gigs have on feelings of health, happiness and well-being – with fortnightly or regular attendance being the key," Goldsmith University's Associate Lecturer Patrick Fagan said.

How did they get these results, I hear you ask?

Well, basically the test subjects underwent "psychometric testing and heart rate tests" as they engaged in various activities that were positive for their health – like walking and exercising etc.

The results simply revealed that people who attended concerts had an increase of 25 percent in feelings of "self worth and closeness to others" and a 75 percent increase in "mental stimulation".

Can't argue with science now, can you?