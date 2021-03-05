Go nuts for Cadbury Nuttier with two sides to every bar

Much like life, the new Cadbury Nuttier is all about balance. Have you spent the last few months lifting kettlebells? Or kettles? Have you been jogging at 6am? Or telling your alarm to jog on? It’s lockdown 3.0 and let’s face it, we’ve dunked more tea than we have dunked into the sea. But that’s ok, because life is about balance and Cadbury Nuttier is here to help.

Cadbury Nuttier is the perfect combination of fruit, nuts and the nations favourite chocolate. This two-sided bar contains high fibre and has a range of flavours to suit every snacker. There are two sides to every bar with either nuts or a combination of nuts and fruits on one side, and a layer of delicious Cadbury milk chocolate on the other side. Whether you’re looking for a nutty afternoon snack or a delicious chocolate treat, this two-sided bar will satisfy all your needs.

The Cadbury Nuttier bar will launch with three different delicious flavours which has a layer of delicious Cadbury milk chocolate on one side and a delicious nutty combination on the other side. The range will include Cadbury Nuttier Peanut & Almond, Cadbury Nuttier Cranberry, Almond & Peanut, and Cadbury Nuttier Coconut & Almond.

Cadbury Ireland Senior Brand Manager, Tricia Burke said “We are very excited to launch the new Cadbury Nuttier range. We’re delighted to be able to give the people what they want and introduce a Cadbury product which is all about balance. Cadbury Nuttier is a satisfying new bar that is packed with either nuts or a combination of nuts and fruits, with a layer of a delicious Cadbury milk chocolate.’’

Cadbury Nuttier is available in a 40g single bar format with an RRP of €2.00. The Nuttier trio are available to buy nationwide in leading retailers now.

For more information about Cadbury Nuttier visit www.cadbury.ie.