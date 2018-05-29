Go! Go! Go! Here’s how you can get FREE donuts in Dublin today

Today is set to be one of the hottest days of the year, and what better way to take in the glorious weather than by indulging in some delicious free donuts?

Well, to celebrate their second birthday, and because they're sound like that, Offbeat are giving away 3000 free donuts across the day.

Location in Dundrum Town Centre, Pearse Stations, Jervis Street, Georges Quay, Grand Canal Square and The Square in Tallaght, hungry customers must simply rock up to any store and wish them a happy birthday to claim the treat.

Choose from a huge range of mouth-watering donuts including Chocolate Orange, The Bueno Bueno, Cookies and Creme, Ferrero Rocher.. the list goes on.

A post shared by Offbeat Donuts (@offbeatdonuts) on Jul 24, 2017 at 9:29am PDT

Check out the full menu here.

Happy birthday Offbeat!