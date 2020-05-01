Recipe: Gluten-Free Aubergine and Coconut Peanut Curry

Coeliac Awareness Week runs this year from the May 11 to 17 and Aldi has a range of Specialbuys, and Everyday Amazing Award-winning gluten free foods in store, which means you don’t have to compromise on taste.

They've got everything from sweet treats to dinner dishes that are absolutely delicious! We highly recommend Prewett’s Mini Choc Chip Cookies- the gluten free biscuits are on sale from May 10. If you're looking for dinner options then why not pick up the Old El Paso Gluten Free Fajita Kit for €2.99. It includes gluten free seasoning mix, 8 super soft tortillas and chunky salsa topping.

To mark Coeliac Awareness Week, Aldi is sharing tasty gluten-free recipes including one for Aubergine & Coconut Peanut Curry, which we cannot wait to make for dinner.

Check the recipe out below:

Ingredients:

1 Aubergine

1 large Red Onion

400ml tin Asia Specialties Coconut Milk

50g Spicy Flavour Peanuts

5g Red Chilli

20g fresh, peeled Ginger

1 clove Garlic

35g Tomato Purée

1 tsp Curry Powder

1 tsp Paprika

1 tsp Ground Cumin

5g fresh Coriander, plus some extra to garnish

40ml Rapeseed Oil

Sea Salt and Black Pepper

Method: