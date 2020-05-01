Recipe: Gluten-Free Aubergine and Coconut Peanut Curry
Coeliac Awareness Week runs this year from the May 11 to 17 and Aldi has a range of Specialbuys, and Everyday Amazing Award-winning gluten free foods in store, which means you don’t have to compromise on taste.
They've got everything from sweet treats to dinner dishes that are absolutely delicious! We highly recommend Prewett’s Mini Choc Chip Cookies- the gluten free biscuits are on sale from May 10. If you're looking for dinner options then why not pick up the Old El Paso Gluten Free Fajita Kit for €2.99. It includes gluten free seasoning mix, 8 super soft tortillas and chunky salsa topping.
To mark Coeliac Awareness Week, Aldi is sharing tasty gluten-free recipes including one for Aubergine & Coconut Peanut Curry, which we cannot wait to make for dinner.
Check the recipe out below:
Ingredients:
- 1 Aubergine
- 1 large Red Onion
- 400ml tin Asia Specialties Coconut Milk
- 50g Spicy Flavour Peanuts
- 5g Red Chilli
- 20g fresh, peeled Ginger
- 1 clove Garlic
- 35g Tomato Purée
- 1 tsp Curry Powder
- 1 tsp Paprika
- 1 tsp Ground Cumin
- 5g fresh Coriander, plus some extra to garnish
- 40ml Rapeseed Oil
- Sea Salt and Black Pepper
Method:
- Peel, halve and slice the red onion. Cut the aubergine into medium size chunks.
- Peel and finely chop the garlic. Finely chop the chilli, seeds as well. Chop the coriander and the ginger.
- In a large frying pan or wok, heat the oil. Add the chopped aubergine, red onion and garlic. Sauté, stirring as you cook, for about 8 minutes, until the aubergine chunks are slightly browned.
- Add the curry powder, cumin, paprika, chilli, coriander and ginger. Cook, stirring for a further 3 minutes.
- Then add the coconut milk, peanuts and the tomato purée. Season with some salt and plenty of black pepper.
- Stir well and cook on a low heat for 15 minutes.
- Serve with some basmati rice and some extra chopped coriander.