Glowing Goddess! Top tips on how to perfect your tan at home

The days of getting a spray tan are officially a thing of the past. If you're eager to keep up your golden glow then fear not, you can do it at home! Award-winning tanning brand, Bondi Sands, is here to help you enjoy that Aussie lifestyle and keep you looking sun-kissed all year round. Bondi Sands’ salon quality formulas work to give you an even, naturally golden tan while hydrating and nourishing your skin.

Whether you love a mist, oil, foam or lotion, there is a formula to suit, get the perfect tan every time with Bondi Sands wide option of products and simple tanning regime:

Step 1: Tanning Prep

Preparation is key!

Start the day before you want to tan, exfoliate using the Bondi Sands Exfoliating Mitt and moisturise. If you have any self tan left on your skin, the Bondi Sands Self Tan Eraser is your secret weapon. This revolutionary technology effectively removes self tan without harmful ingredients and excessive scrubbing in just five minutes, it also moisturises and leaves skin feeling silky smooth.

Step 2: Tanning Application/ Tan time

For a streak-free, flawless tan apply your favourite Bondi Sands Self Tan using the Self Tan Application Mitt.

Whether you’re looking for a deep bronzed look or a subtle glow, Bondi Sands have a product that will suit everyone. The most popular Bondi Sands products in the Irish market are the Dark and Ultra Dark Self Tanning Foams – they are perfect for achieving that deep bronzed look. These lightweight foams are easy to apply; pump liberally onto a tanning mitt and use long sweeping motions all over your body, use the residue left on the mitt for your face, feet and hands.

Step 3: Maintaining your tan

Skin hydration is key for a longer lasting tan.

To maintain your colour, the Bondi Sands Gradual Tanning range not only provides ultimate hydration, but also contains gradual tanning ingredients to keep your tan looking darker for longer. Available in Gradual Tanning Milk, Gradual Tanning Foam or Liquid Gold Gradual Oil formulation.

Bondi Sands is available at Cloud10beauty, Shaw’s Department Store, McCauley’s Pharmacy and independent pharmacies nationwide.