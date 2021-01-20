Glowing! Binky Felstead shares adorable bump update at 20-weeks

It’s fair to say that Binky Felstead is absolutely glowing! The former Made In Chelsea star took to Instagram this afternoon to share an adorable bump-update as she’s now 20 weeks into her pregnancy.

“Past the 20 week mark,” the expectant mum excitedly wrote alongside a series of gorgeous photos showing off her growing baby bump.

In the mirror-selfies we see a beaming Binky donning a pair of stylish denim dungarees, with a cropped white t-shirt underneath. In the third photo however, we’re treated to a snap of her baby’s scan, showing us how big he’s grown.

Binky, already a loving mum to three-year-old daughter, India, whom she shares with ex, Josh Patterson, announced the wonderful news that she was expecting baby number two back in December.

The 30-year-old mum wrote, “BIG SISTER ALERT!!!,” alongside a stunning photo of herself and fiancé Max Fredrik Darnton, with little India out in front, proudly holding up her baby brother’s scan.

“We are so thankful and excited that our family will be growing in 2021! India gets her new title of ‘Big Sister’… which she’s already very proud of!” she added.

Just one week later the happy family decided to share the gender of their little one, by doing a ‘balloon pop’ gender reveal. After quite a lot of struggling, Binky eventually managed to break into the balloon with the help of a large kitchen knife, revealing a burst of blue confetti, meaning she was having a bouncing baby boy.

This new arrival is particularly special for the couple, since Binky revealed this past autumn that she experienced a heartbreaking miscarriage when she was 12-weeks pregnant.

“Today would have been my 18 week mark, but sadly we had an early miscarriage just before 12 weeks. Not only was this heartbreaking for us, but it also came as such a shock to me,” the mum explained in a lengthy Instagram post this past October, in light of Baby Loss Awareness Week.