YAS! Glossier is now shipping to Ireland, and we are not worthy

So let's face facts: today is shiiiiiite.

The long weekend is but a distant memory, and most of us are still a bit shook from day drinking in the sun.

Anyway, we all really needed a pick-me-up today, and we have it baby!

The gorgeous GORGEOUS humans at Glossier have announced that they will be shipping to Ireland as of May 15th.

*wipes away happy tears*

Anyway, if you need me over the next week, I'll be online making a massive list of things I'll be buying on May 15th.

Here are my FAVES:

Milky Jelly Cleanser.

Balm dotcom trio.

Mega Greens Galaxy Pack.

The Super Pack.

Cloud Paint.

Perfecting Skin Tint.

Glossier You Perfume Solid.