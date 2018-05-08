SHEmazing!
YAS! Glossier is now shipping to Ireland, and we are not worthy

by

So let's face facts: today is shiiiiiite. 

The long weekend is but a distant memory, and most of us are still a bit shook from day drinking in the sun. 

Anyway, we all really needed a pick-me-up today, and we have it baby! 

The gorgeous GORGEOUS humans at Glossier have announced that they will be shipping to Ireland as of May 15th.

*wipes away happy tears*

Anyway, if you need me over the next week, I'll be online making a massive list of things I'll be buying on May 15th. 

Here are my FAVES:

Milky Jelly Cleanser.

Balm dotcom trio.

 Mega Greens Galaxy Pack. 

Mega Greens Galaxy Pack Cleansing Face Mask | Glossier

The Super Pack. 

 Cloud Paint.

Perfecting Skin Tint. 

Glossier You Perfume Solid.

