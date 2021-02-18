Global beauty brand Dermalogica launches new neck serum which is worth the splurge

Sitting at a computer all day or spending time on our phones is unavoidable for many. The term used to describe the result of us constantly looking down at our devices and keyboards is now commonly known as ‘Tech Neck’.

This phenomenon is impacting people from a young age due to the many hours spent with our chin dropped, focussed on our screens. Not only does this cause bad posture, hunched shoulders, neck pain and tension headaches, it also deepens the horizontal creases on the front of the neck, with many younger consumers experiencing deeper neck lines earlier than expected. This is where Dermalogica’s Neck Fit Contour Serum comes in, it will be like your neck’s personal trainer.

This lightweight, roll on serum immediately tightens skin, and tones it over time, for a more visibly lifted and sculpted appearance. Neck Fit Contour Serum takes on wrinkles and creases with high-performance Flex Lift Contour Technology, which acts like invisible mesh to provide a visible lifting and tightening effect. It all smooths fine lines and helps protect skin against pollution, which can lead to premature signs of skin aging.

NEW Neck Fit Contour Serum 50ml – €89.00

This impressive serum tones the skin over time using plant-based science! Neck Fit Contour Serum is formulated with Rye Seed Extract that works with a novel Tripeptide-42 and Rambutan Extract to deliver Retinol-like results, visibly, firming and toning the skin. Polysaccharide helps strengthen the skin’s moisture barrier for a smooth, even appearance. Griffonia Seed Extract then provides antioxidant defence to help safeguard results against free radicals.

Each Neck Fit Contour Serum comes with a personalised neck workout to help sculpt your necks appearance from both the inside and the outside for maximum results.

www.dermalogica.ie