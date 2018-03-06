Glitter INJECTIONS are the beauty product we never knew we needed

Nothing makes us happier then a new makeup discovery, and this one is really special.

Glitter Injections is a cosmetic company owned by the wonderful Jessica Wong, and OH BOY is it sparkly!

The brand sells a number of glitter based makeup products, such as pressed glitters, highlighters and actual glitter injections.

Prices start at just €10 for the glitter-filled syringes, with the highlighters costing upwards of €20.

Glitter Injections also ships worldwide, making it suitable for EVERYONE.

Rule number one: ALWAYS SPARKLE!