Glitter INJECTIONS are the beauty product we never knew we needed

Nothing makes us happier then a new makeup discovery, and this one is really special. 

Glitter Injections is a cosmetic company owned by the wonderful Jessica Wong, and OH BOY is it sparkly! 

The brand sells a number of glitter based makeup products, such as pressed glitters, highlighters and actual glitter injections. 

 

Prices start at just €10 for the glitter-filled syringes, with the highlighters costing upwards of €20. 

Glitter Injections also ships worldwide, making it suitable for EVERYONE. 

Rule number one: ALWAYS SPARKLE!

