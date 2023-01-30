Glimpse inside Love Island’s Amy Hart’s ‘pre-birth lunch’

Amy Hart has shared a glimpse inside her pre-birth lunch ahead of welcoming her first child into the world.

The former Love Island star revealed she opted for a pre-birth lunch instead of a baby shower, and enjoyed the day surrounded by close friends and family.

Explaining that she did not want to get ‘showered’ with gifts or play baby-themed games, Amy shared photos from her special day to her 1.1M Instagram followers.

The pre-birth lunch looked absolutely stunning, complete with a neutral palette comprised of flower displays, beautifully arranged balloons, candles and an ‘Oh Baby’ light-up sign.

The 30-year-old captioned the post, “‘No gifts…No games….It’s not a baby shower’. What a lovely afternoon! Big thanks to Mum & Rhiannon for planning my Pre Birth Lunch….I thought there was going to be 5 of us”.

“Luckily everyone followed my wishes and didn’t bring a gift so I wasn’t ‘showered’ with anything! Just a lovely lunch to catch up with all my closest friends and family before I give birth!”.

She added, “I’m also handing the reins of any future Amzfest’s over to @rhiannonvaks as she even got resident Amzfest decorators @everylastdetail_x in on the act. My hair was teased by @iamjamesjohnson and my dress is Oh Polly! Feeling very loved and now I’m off to work”.

Hart looked gorgeous in an orange bodycon off-the-shoulder dress and cream heels, with her blonde locks down and curled.

A host of famous faces headed to the comments to share how beautiful Amy’s day looked.

Molly-Mae Hague broke her social media silence by writing, “Beautiful Ames”, amid fans of the Love Island star speculating she had secretly given birth to her first baby with Tommy Fury.

“So gorgeous”, penned former Geordie Shore star Vicky Pattison. Blogger Francesca Amber said, “Ah I hope you had a lovely day”.

EastEnders star Tracy-Ann Oberman added, “Aw my friend xxxx”.

Many fans of Amy’s shared their appreciation for the former reality TV star not having a baby shower. One wrote, “Love this Amy, really positive message for the younger generation! Love this idea much more than “baby showers”!!”.

“I love this idea. I’ve never had a baby shower as I don’t like the idea of being showered with gifts either”, added another fan.

Amy announced she and her boyfriend, Sam, were expecting their first child together back in August and revealed their little one is due to make their arrival in March- how exciting!