Glenisk promotes the benefits of dairy for immune support

Glenisk, Ireland’s best-loved yogurt brand, is encouraging Irish families to kickstart 2021 with health and wellbeing at front of mind, especially when it comes to the natural, nourishing benefits of dairy. With COVID-19 cases on the rise and the Irish mindset collectively focused on better self-care and nutrition, there has never been a better time to look at the benefits of dairy for the entire family on an ongoing basis.

According to Bord Bia, consumers are more conscious of what food they’re putting into their bodies and the implications at play when it comes to their health and immune systems. Fad diets are a dime a dozen in January and lack substance for a realistic positive change to ongoing nutrition; Glenisk isn’t trying to reinvent the wheel with regards to nutrition but instead to remind the Irish consumer that regular dairy intake is crucial to a well-balanced food plan for the whole family.

Surprisingly when it comes to the public perception of the benefits of dairy products, most people only think of calcium. However, Glenisk products are packed with numerous other cultures and vitamins, all of which are beneficial for bone and gut health, boosting the immune system and overall sense of health and wellbeing. This includes the exclusive culture, Lactobacillus Rhamnoses found in Glenisk QUARK which has been proven to support a healthy gut.

Dairy plays an extremely important role for adults and kids with a recommend dietary allowance of 5 dairy a day for children and 3 dairy a day for adults, it’s not only the veggies we need to focus on when meal planning, dairy is just as crucial to a balanced and healthy diet.

Whether it’s weight loss, healthier snack options, more protein or just a more well-rounded diet for you and your family, Glenisk has every family member covered:

Babies & tots:

When it comes to little ones, many mums struggle to find nutritious and filling snacks for babies and toddlers. Glenisk’s Organic Baby Natural Fromage range is perfect for babies from six months and helps to support the growth and development of bones. This smooth, creamy fromage frais is made with only the freshest organic milk and organic fruit, not to mention it’s packed with nutrients and has no added sugar.

Bigger kids:

Parents know the struggle is real when trying to get kids to eat well and avoid sugary snacking pitfalls. Luckily Glenisk’s GO-YOs range is made with the freshest organic milk, the highest quality fruit (with no bits!) and most importantly, taste great! These are the perfect match for energic older kids and make for lunchbox favourites in the classroom or while learning at home, while helping to support healthy growth and development of bones.

Teens + adults:

Whether it’s the final years of growing pains or fitness for Mum and Dad, there are plenty of key nutritional benefits that yogurt has for a balanced diet. Glenisk’s GOShots are perfect for teenagers looking to add a nutritional protein-packed snack into their diet. In handy, recyclable squeezy tubes, GOShots make for the perfect post-workout tummy filler. Keeping with the fitness theme, for those training and living active lifestyles, the protein packed Irish Strained Protein Yogurt range is the perfect solution! The yogurt has high protein, low calories and 0% fat, perfect for those managing their weight in line with a healthy, balanced diet. The GO20 range also is perfect for those on the go with a 20g protein per serving, a great start to the day.

Mums:

The Glenisk’s QUARK range is ideal for those who want to support their gut health and looking for a low-calorie delicious snack. Each yogurt pot is 0% fat, high in protein, a source of fibre, high in Vitamin D and contains no added sugar, made with fresh Irish milk and real fruit. Coming in a variety of sumptuous flavours, this range offers the perfect solution to snack cravings no matter the time of day.

The whole family:

Glenisk’s range of BIO Organic Yogurt is pure goodness for all the family. Made using fresh Irish organic milk, cultures and organic fruit, this yogurt is available in big pot (500-450g) format or in conveniently portioned multipack 4x125g. Whether you’re enjoying the yogurt with some fresh fruit or granola or using it as the base for a smoothie, it makes for a delicious and filling snack for the whole family.

Aveen Bannon, Leading consulting dietician, says “Yogurt is considered a nutritional powerhouse that when taken regularly can promote health at every life stage. Predominantly known as a calcium rich food, it also may enhance healthy gut bacteria and provides protein, calcium, magnesium, vitamin B12, CLA (conjugated linoleum acid) and iodine, a mineral essential for thyroid. What makes yogurt unique in its nutritional benefits is something we describe as the food matrix – this basically means that the combination of the nutrient profile provides added health benefits by enhancing nutrient absorption and digestion.”

