Glee star Lea Michele admits ‘hard’ days following son’s illness

Lea Michele has been opening up about her son’s health.

The former Glee star initially revealed on March 22 that her two-year-old son Ever Leo, whom she shares with her husband Zandy Reich, had been hospitalised. Lea made the announcement after having to briefly step away from her role as Fanny Brice in the Broadway musical Funny Girl.

“We are at the hospital with our son dealing with a scary health issue that I need to be here for,” she wrote at the time, before asking her 7.9M followers for “some love and strength.”

Now, the 36-year-old has given an emotional update on her son’s health.

Taking to her Instagram stories last night, Lea shared a bittersweet snap of toddler Ever asleep in his cot.

“Today was a hard day,” Lea wrote at the beginning of her caption.

“As parents we have to be strong for our kids. But sometimes you just want to break down and cry (Hidden in the bathroom or closet is usually best. Today I chose hospital bathroom),” she admitted.

“These hard times show you truly what matters and is important in life and how much we have to be grateful for,” Lea continued.

The TV star concluded by confirming that Ever will eventually be okay, but that he is not out of the woods yet. “It’s been hard to say the least but our boy is such a champ and is going to be ok. But it still hurts,” she penned.

In a later image that Lea shared, she can be seen giving Ever a tight hug.

“Ran to give my baby a hug at home in between shows. It was quick but worth it,” she gushed alongside the photo.

After uploading a new photo to her Instagram feed of herself and Ever, the mum-of-one then began to receive many well-wishes from her fans.

"Stay strong, mama. I’m keeping little Ever and your family in my prayers," wrote one follower.

"You are the best mom he could ever have, sending you lots of love," added another.

We hope little Ever gets better soon.