Glee star Jenna Ushkowitz is expecting her first child

Jenna Ushkowitz is going to be a mum!

The former Glee actress announced the special news on Instagram on Wednesday evening, revealing that she and husband David Stanley are expecting their first child.

“Our hearts are so full… Baby Girl Stanley coming in June,” Jenna excitedly wrote in the caption, not only revealing her due date, but also announcing her baby’s sex.

The mum-to-be shared a gorgeous black and white photo of herself and David in their garden, both with a loving hand on Jenna’s growing bump.

Of course it wasn’t long before Jenna’s wonderful announcement post was flooded with comments of congratulations from friends, family and fans alike.

Ryan Dorsey, ex-husband to the late Glee actress Naya Rivera, sweetly commented, “congrats,” followed by a balloon emoji and a praising hands emoji.

“Yaaaaaaaay! Congrats!” gushed One Tree Hill’s Sophie Bush.

“CONGRATS!” John Stamos simply wrote.

Jenna and her beau David tied the knot last July, 2021, in a beautiful ceremony in LA. “Mr and Mrs Stanley 7.24.21 [star emoji] The MOST magical day getting to marry this man,” Jenna sweetly wrote on Instagram alongside a stunning photo of her and her groom, beaming at the camera on their wedding day.

Jenna wore a gorgeous strapless gown by Netta BenShabu and Kinsley James Couture Bridal, featuring a sweetheart neckline and beautiful floral lace details.

Huge congratulations to the soon-to-be parents on the imminent arrival of their baby girl!