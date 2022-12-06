Glee singer revealed as new addition to Dancing With The Stars

Glee fans, this one is for you!

It has just been announced that Damian McGinty will be taking to the dancefloor next month for the new series of Dancing With The Stars.

The singer, who is originally from Derry, revealed the exciting news on Today FM this afternoon, during a chat with presenter Ray Foley.

Credit: RTÉ

“Dancing with the Stars is a major challenge for me, one I am really excited and also very nervous about,” the 30-year-old detailed.

“Dancing has never been a strong point of mine, quite the opposite, but I’m eager to get to work,” he added. “It feels like a great time to simply go out there and enjoy the experience, and I can’t wait to get started.”

Damian is best known to audiences for playing the role of Rory Flanagan on the hit musical comedy series Glee. In 2011, Damian landed the part after winning The Glee Project, a reality competition in which 40,000 entered with the hopes of becoming a star on Glee.

Credit: Glee

Damian held the role of Rory for three years, and subsequently went on to star in the film Santa Fake with his Glee co-star, Heather Morris.

Aside from his fame on Glee, the Derry native is also renowned for his work in the Irish singing group Celtic Thunder. He has been performing with them since he was just 14 years of age, and is also successful as a solo artist. Damian currently lives in Nashville with his wife Anna, whom he married in 2019.

Damian is the seventh star to be announced as part of this year’s DWTS lineup. So far, Damian’s castmates also include former rugby player Shane Byrne, drag star Panti Bliss, Eurovision hopeful Brooke Scullion, former GAA star Paul Brogan, beauty blogger Suzanne Jackson and former State pathologist Dr. Marie Cassidy.

We’re obsessed with the lineup already!