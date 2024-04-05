GlassBag.ie: the brilliant service that takes the pain out of glass recycling

The downside of entertaining is often the sheer amount of bottles that need to be recycled! From just €6.99 a month (when pre-paid for a year), you can have up to 60 bottles or jars collected from your doorstep every month and recycled! Easy peasy. You’ll even get a text reminder the evening before your collection date, another text 30 minutes before collection, and an email confirmation when the collection is done. And there’s always the option to add an extra bag for collection, very handy for big parties!

If you only need an occasional collection, why not sign up for the one off service? For a €14 one off charge, you can fill a bag, enter your details online, and then leave the bag outside to be collected on the appointed day. It’s as simple as that. For €5 you can order an extra bag – handy for the festive season, BBQs or family occasions.

When you sign up, you can use your own bag for your first collection, and when collected Glassbag will leave you a reusable bag for future collections.

You can cancel at any time, as there’s no contract required: www.glassbag.ie/pricing.

Your glass waste will be collected and recycled, and your empty bag is ready to start filling again.

Simple, a time saver, and eco-friendly too!

Currently operating across all of Dublin and parts of Wicklow, Meath and Kildare, the Glassbag service area is expanding regularly. To check for your area, and sign up, simply visit the website www.glassbag.ie and select your preferred plan:

Once-Off – €14 for bag and collection (€5 per extra bag)

Monthly – €7.99 per month (€2 to add extra bag to subscription)

Annual – €83.88 for the year (€6.99 per month & €20 per year per additional bag) *15% off special offer