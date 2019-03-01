Giveaway: Gym Plus want to help you to get set for summer in style!

TWO lucky Shemazing followers will get set for summer in style, with a new gym bag, gym towel and a 3 month membership at Gym Plus!

With 8 Gym Plus locations around the country, the Gym Plus team will help you get in the best shape of your life, whether that’s for surfing on sandy beaches or just hitting the holiday pool. Do you fancy unlimited classes and free 1:1 support from a trainer so you can be in the best shape of your life this summer?

For your chance to win, just fill in the form below. Good luck x