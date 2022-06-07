GIVEAWAY! Win a hamper of new DUG products & a €150 dining voucher!

In celebration of the recent launch of game-changing DUG, the new potato-powered plant-based milk in Ireland, we’re giving away a hamper of DUG products including their three versatile varieties; Barista, Original and Unsweetened as well as a delicious meal for two at its stockist Fallon & Byrne worth €150.

SUPER sustainable, DUG’s ecological footprint is 75% lower than cow’s milk, twice as land efficient as oats, and uses 56 times less water than almonds. It is low in saturated fat and free from 14 of the most common allergens, including lactose, milk, soy, gluten, and nuts. In addition, it is fortified with Calcium, Vitamin D, Vitamin B12, Riboflavin, and Folic Acid.

For more information, visit dugdrinks.ie or shop in Fallon & Byrne or Supervalu nationwide.

To be in with a chance of winning, simply fill in the entry form below.