GIVEAWAY! We have family tickets to visit Santa at Liffey Valley up for grabs!

As it gears up for what will be another bumper Christmas shopping season, Liffey Valley Shopping Centre announced the arrival of Santa Claus in the centre last month to set up shop in his spectacular Christmas grotto.

Since his arrival on Saturday, 18th November Santa has unpacked and is well settled in his grotto. Little shoppers have been visiting the man himself since then and the good news is that he will stay to greet little shoppers right up until the 24th of December.

Commenting on Santa’s arrival to Liffey Valley, Denis O’Connell, Centre Director at Liffey Valley Shopping Centre, said; “The excitement for Christmas is building and can be felt throughout the Centre already. We were very excited to welcome Santa and his group of hard-working elves back to Liffey Valley and enable as many children as possible the chance to share their Christmas wishes with the Big Man himself.”

With over 80 stores and 20 dining experiences, Liffey Valley is the perfect place for a special Christmas day out. Adding to the diverse and unique range of brand offerings, Liffey Valley recently became the first shopping centre in Ireland to welcome H&M Home. Leading domestic appliances brand, Miele, and much-loved Irish-owned brand Kilkenny Design, also recently opened concept stores in the Centre. A new addition of the Liffey Valley Western Plaza is Mexican food chain Boojum offering dine-in, take-away, click and collect and delivery services.

For further information about the range of Christmas activities and gifting options at Liffey Valley Shopping Centre, visit www.liffeyvalley.ie.

Giveaway Time!

Santa Claus has parked up his sleigh and we have four family passes to give away to visit the main man himself! If you have a little someone who would prefer to deliver their Christmas letter directly to Santa this year then this is the opportunity for you to win one of four family passes that we have to give away.

The family pass for Santa’s grotto includes one adult and three children, visit www.liffeyvalley.ie for more information. Winners will be picked on 15th December at 12 noon. No cash alternative.