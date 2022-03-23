Giveaway time with Tony’s Chocolonely Easter products!

Tony’s Chocolonely is making it easy for you to enjoy an ethical Easter this April with their new range of egg-citing Easter goodies, so you can give and enjoy treats this holiday season without a guilty conscience. This comes as Tony’s Chocolonely continues their mission to raise awareness of the bitter truth behind the production of most chocolate Easter eggs – continuing to call for positive changes to make all chocolate 100% slave free.

This year, Tony’s Chocolonely is launching three new seasonal products to add to their current Easter offering and, as always, each is filled with delicious chocolate made with responsibly sourced cocoa. The impact company is introducing the Egg-stra Special Chocolate Egg Mixed Flavour Pouch, Egg-stra Special Chocolate Egg Sea Salt Caramel Pouch, and Egg-stra Special Milk Chocolate Egg Pouch, which add to the Milk Chocolate Lemon Meringue Bar and Chocolate Egg Box that are back by popular demand.

The Easter range will be available from Tesco, Brown Thomas, SuperValu, Fallon & Byrne and online at EarthMother.ie. The packaging for all products is fully recyclable, from the cardboard carton to the paper wrap and the aluminium foil wrapping the eggs and bar, and as always the products are also free from palm oil and plastic making an ethical Easter easier than ever.

