Giveaway time! We have fab Patchology skincare treatment bundles for you & two besties!

We have teamed up with Patchology to giveaway some fabulous Patchology skincare treatment bundles for you AND two special people in your life! The prize consists of x2 sheet masks, eye gels and foot masks from the experts in hydration.

Patchology patches deliver impressive results for those who can’t afford to spend too much time on their skincare. Founded over ten years ago, Patchology have an expert background in medical patch technology. Their smart masks and hydrogels deliver powerful ingredients straight to your cells without any going to waste so you can get the best results without too much effort.

Introducing Patchology’s New Serve on Ice Collection which includes two new wonderful products:

Serve Chilled™ On Ice Firming Eye Gels (5 Pairs/Box €12 / £12)

Serve Chilled™ On Ice Hydrogel Face Mask (1 pack, €10 / £10)

Made with works-like-magic ingredients, this cooling cocktail is firming, smoothing and perfect for on-the-go 'skintellectuals' wanting products that do more, work faster and deliver outstanding results.

The new skin saving recipe is packed with age-defying ingredients like Bakuchiol, Cloudberry Oil, and Peptides to firm, nourish, and smooth the skin. Peptides are known for promoting the production of collagen, which can improve skin elasticity and firmness, making it appear more youthful.

Cloudberry oil is packed with vitamin C, which can brighten and energize the skin while protecting it from signs of aging, such as fine lines and wrinkles. Bakuchiol, the plant-based retinol alternative, is known for its ability to smooth the appearance of fine lines while hydrating the skin. Together, these powerful ingredients can provide comprehensive benefits for the skin, such as improved firmness, brightness, and texture, as well as protection from signs of aging.

Patchology PoshPeel Pedicure – €12.50

Treat your feet ahead of the big day to a PoshPeel™ Pedi Cure. The concentrated ingredients in the Activating Essence—an Advanced AHA + BHA Botanical Blend—dissolve dead skin and exfoliate rough patches, while botanical extracts brighten. Those toes will be smooth and ready for the dance floor.

How to enter?

To be in with a chance of winning, simply email press [at] shemazing.ie and the word 'Patchology' in the subject line along with your phone number so we can call you if you are lucky enough to win this prize. The prize consists of x2 sheet masks, eye gels, and foot masks from the experts in hydration.