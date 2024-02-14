GIVEAWAY TIME! LUNA Haircare evolves with gorgeous new look & enhanced formulation

A collaboration between esteemed Irish beauty influencer Lisa Jordan and renowned haircare distributor Kieran Walsh, the beloved LUNA Haircare range as you know it has evolved, rebranding not only with a new look, but an enhanced formulation too. Introducing: LUNA Professional Haircare, affordable luxury for your locks.

A sister brand of LUNA by Lisa, which has become a firm favourite with beauty aficionados across the country, LUNA Professional Haircare similarly provides next-level hair solutions, and has the science to back it. This carefully curated range includes nine innovative new haircare products designed to maximise your hair health and target your most pressing hair woes – whether you want to get frizz under control, add volume, or give your locks an enviable shine. The brand’s mission is simple: to provide science-backed products at an affordable price point; the perfect solution for anyone who wants to achieve salon-worthy results at home.

Hero ingredients (loved by stylists and haircare experts worldwide), are packed into each and every formula. Each infusion contains only the highest quality, science-backed vitamins, extracts, and antioxidants, each rigorously tested to ensure maximum effect. LUNA’s haircare heroes include:

Lavender Herb Oil to strengthen strands

Keratin to smooth and shine

Avocado oil to prevent breakage

Sunflower Seed Extract to boost hair growth

Evening Primrose Oil to protect against damage

Created to be as kind to your hair as it is to the environment, every formula is vegan, cruelty-free and paraben-free and includes a unique blend of natural and synthetic ingredients that powerfully yet gently target your specific hair concerns.

Revolutionary Plex Technology is built into every product, cushioning your hair against chemical damage and protecting it against frizz. Enriched with amino acids, Plex technology builds hair strength, reinforces hair bonds, and strengthens your hair’s natural defences. The result? Beautiful healthy hair that looks great every day – even if you perm, bleach, highlight or colour.

DISCOVER THE RANGES

LUNA Professional Haircare products pack a powerful punch, each one perfectly tailored to sort even your most complex hair problems. The sleek new bottle design offers an elevated feel and combined with the addition of innovative new ingredients within, is created to enhance the hair care experience for all.

REPAIR RANGE

Designed specifically for dry and damaged hair, these haircare heroes improve texture and renew and restore damaged locks. This reconstructing range includes the LUNA Repair Shampoo, Repair Conditioner and Repair Leave-In Treatment, which work in harmony to protect your hair from future damage and restore it to its natural beauty. The latter has been a cult favourite within the existing haircare range, and its new and improved version remains an expertly crafted leave-in treatment that delivers multiple benefits your hair will adore.

LUNA Repair Shampoo – €14 (300ml)

LUNA Repair Conditioner – €14 (300ml)

LUNA Repair Leave-In Treatment – €20 (200ml)

HYDRATE RANGE

The LUNA Hydrate Range helps restore a healthy shine to parched locks. Brimming with moisturising ingredients such as Hydrolyzed Wheat Protein, this hard-working range is formulated to hydrate and replenish hair while improving its elasticity and health. For an intensely nourishing hair treatment, the Hydrate Masque will deeply moisturise and smooth each strand, and for everyday hydration and nourishment, the Hydrate Shampoo and Conditioner will help you say goodbye to dull and dehydrated locks.

LUNA Hydrate Shampoo – €14 (300ml)

LUNA Hydrate Conditioner – €14 (300ml)

LUNA Hydrate Masque – €16 (200ml)

VOLUME RANGE

Enriched with protein, moisture-boosting humectants and powerful conditioning agents, the Volume Range from LUNA Professional Haircare gives body to flat and lifeless hair, while providing much needed nourishment to delicate hair. The weightless Volume Shampoo and Conditioner within the range are perfectly paired to add volume, give your strands a shiny finish, and reduce static, leaving hair looking and feeling its finest.

LUNA Volume Shampoo – €14 (300ml)

LUNA Volume Conditioner – €14 (300ml)

DETOX

Your weekly scalp reset. Designed to combat the buildup of product, oil and pollutants on your hair this deep-cleansing formula effectively removes impurities from your scalp. With a unique blend of essential oils, this purifying, balancing and brightening shampoo will help keep your hair looking healthy and vibrant.

LUNA Detox Shampoo – €14 (300ml)

LUNA Professional Haircare is available now on lunahaircare.ie and in pharmacies and retailers nationwide.

