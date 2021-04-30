Give your skin a boost for summer with this amazing skincare range

Now that we’re approaching the summer months and getting outside a bit more, it’s time to give our dull and dry skin a bit of a boost.

With so many products on the market it can be a bit of a challenge to know which one will be the best for you and your skin. That’s where Trilogy’s new booster treatments come in!

Trilogy’s new booster treatments are designed to target your specific skin concerns with a two-week boost of exactly what your skin needs, when it needs it – naturally. So, what does your skin need today?

FOR AGEING SKIN CONCERNS

New Trilogy Bakuchiol+ Booster Treatment (RRP €31.42 – 12.5ml) boosts ageing skin with a luxurious blend of powerful anti-ageing oils which includes hero ingredient bakuchiol, a plant-based non-irritating alternative to retinol. This super ingredient powerfully stimulates collagen production, while the inclusion of hydrating plant squalane, omega rich hemp and rosehip oils and softening meadowfoam oil work together to encourage firm, smooth, plump and rejuvenated skin.

REAL RESULTS IN TWO WEEKS

Trilogy Bakuchiol+ Booster Treatment:

90% noticed an improvement to skin softness

89% noticed an improvement in skin texture

85% noticed an improvement to skin smoothness

What is bakuchiol?

A natural alternative to retinol, Bakuchiol, pronounced buh-koo-chee-all, is derived from the seeds of the Psoralea corylifolia (a.k.a. babchi) plant and has been used in traditional Chinese medicine for centuries. It is a great ingredient for all skin types, but particularly for those with sensitive skin and for pregnant and breastfeeding women who are unable to use retinols because of the unknown potential side effects.

FOR DEHYDRATED SKIN CONCERNS

New Trilogy Hyaluronic Acid+ Booster Treatment (RRP €31.42 – 12.5ml) is a two-week, intensely hydrating water-gel serum packed with nature’s moisture magnet, hyaluronic acid to hydrate, smooth and plump dehydrated skin. Antioxidant-rich adaptogen ingredients, acerola and schisandra are included to protect against free radical damage, while aloe vera, rosehip and ginseng boost the skin’s overall health.

REAL RESULTS IN TWO WEEKS

Trilogy Hyaluronic Acid+ Booster Treatment:

85% thought the booster provided immediate skin hydration

80% thought the booster helped boost and maintain skin hydration

70% noticed an improvement to skin plumpness

Trilogy Hyaluronic Acid+ Booster Treatment and Trilogy Bakuchiol+ Booster Treatment are suitable for all skin types and are certified natural by world leading natural cosmetic certifier NATRUE.

DIRECTIONS: Apply 2-3 drops of your chosen Trilogy Booster Treatment to clean face morning and night for two weeks or until finished.

Trilogy products are available from selected health stores and pharmacies nationwide including Nourish, The Health Store, LloydsPharmacy, McCauley Health and Beauty Pharmacy, Meaghers Pharmacy or online at www.cloud10beauty.com.